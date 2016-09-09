Phyllis Irene Dresser Campbell, age 82, of Liberty Township, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at her son’s home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug. 28, 1934, in Brooklyn to Donald F. and Alice M. Dresser. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Bruce Campbell July 5, 1952, in Napoleon and he preceded her in death March 19, 2016.

She was a loving, caring, nurturing individual. She grew up in the Jackson and Clarklake areas. She was in the church choir at Skiff Lake Bible Baptist Church and was an incredible cook and even better wife, mother and grandmother. Family was always her number one priority.

Surviving are three sons, Donald B. (Cyndi) Campbell of Jackson, David (Darlene) Campbell of Fort Myers, Fla., John Campbell of Albuquerque, N.M., one daughter, Kim (Chuck) Morris of Concord; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; one sister, Francis Pittman of Lafayette, Tenn.; one sister-in-law, Joyce Campbell of Jackson; one brother-in-law, Douglas Campbell of Clarklake; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 63 years, Donald B. Campbell, one brother and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, at the First Church of The Nazarene, 3905 Clinton Road (M-50), Jackson, with Pastor Bryce Gernand officiating. Burial will be made in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Jackson. The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with longtime family friend Pastor Ned Bernstein sharing a memorial message at the funeral home and graveside service.

The family would especially like to thank Regina, Morgan, and the entire Great Lakes Hospice staff for their over-the-top compassion and care. They would also like to thank June Schroeder of All About You Care for loving and caring for their mom like family.

Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com

