Kathryn M. Ulbin, 78, of Brooklyn, went to be with the Lord on her birthday, March 30, 2019. She was born in Barre, Vermont, the daughter of Thomas and Raffael McGoff. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patty J. Smith and granddaughter, Emma Kathryn Ulbin.

Kathryn is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Adam; son, Adam (Slema) Ulbin Jr.; grandchildren, Alexander Gerald Ulbin, Brooke (Matt) Risoer and Leo Allen Ulbin; twin brother, Thomas (Marge) McGoff; sisters, Marilyn Luurtsena, Cherry (Bob) Winchester and Teresa (Steve) Ferreria; sister-in-law, Dr. Kenneth (Yvonne) Kieft; several nieces and nephews.

Kathryn was a registered nurse beginning her career at the University of Michigan Hospital and later in her career she did home health care in Lenawee, Jackson and Washtenaw Counties. Kathryn was a former Jackson County Commissioner. Kathryn also served on the Norvell Township Planning Commission for several years.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Sherwood Funeral Home, 1109 Norvell Road, Grass Lake, Mich., at noon followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with Deacon Chris Vida officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Please sign Kathryn’s guest book at sherwoodfh.com.