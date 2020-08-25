Gene Harold Palmer, 78, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1942, in Grand Island, Neb., to Elmer and Hilda (Untiedt) Palmer. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, and practical jokes. Gene loved to make people smile. He also enjoyed celebrating Halloween and Christmas and playing the part of Santa for the local children. Gene proudly served his country in the United States Army, upon returning he went back to high school to graduate. He was the owner of GenAm for over 30 years and was employed at Federal Forge in Lansing, retiring after 22 years of service. Gene enjoyed square dancing with his wife and spending time with his family and friends.

Gene will be missed by his children, Rhonda Jones, Debbie (Chris Turek) Palmer, John (Jonay) Palmer, Tanya Bliss, Charles Bliss, Hilda Palmer, and Mike (Margo) Palmer; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; three grand-dogs; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Pam; stepson, Steve Bliss; son-in-law, Tim Jones, and sister, Sharon Walker.

Gene’s family and friends gathered together on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 3–4 p.m. for seniors only, and 4–8 p.m. for public viewing at Eineder Funeral Homes, Brooklyn Chapel. His farewell gathering was held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, (402 S. Mill St., Brooklyn, Mich.) from 10–11 a.m. with his service following. Pastor Jeff Sheeks officiated.

Due to Gov. Whitmer’s Mandate effective July 10, 2020: Face masks were required for admittance to the funeral home or any facility where any service or visitation is being conducted along with only 10 people to be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Participants were asked to bring and wear a face mask.

