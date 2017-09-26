Diantha “Diane” Effie (Wayne) Zunk, 83, of Brooklyn, Mich., formerly of Ida, Mich., died Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 in her residence under the care of Great Lakes Hospice. The family will be receive friends at the Capaul Funeral Home, in Ida, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Pastor Bonnie Frey from Lulu Methodist Church will officiate. Private burial will occur at a later date at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo, Ohio.

Born Dec. 26, 1933, in Monroe, Mich., Diane was the daughter of Jacob and Ruth (Vallard) Wayne. Diane was the Assistant Manager at Family Dollar in Brooklyn and also worked numerous jobs including the Eagles Brooklyn Grill, retiring in 2004.

Survivors include daughters, Diantha (Harry) Mohney and Valerie Zunk; brother, Delbert (Mary) Wayne; seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sons, Lester and Russell; grandchildren, Kimberly and Erick and a brother, Don.

Memorial contributions can be to: Great Lakes Hospice.

To send the family condolences please go online at www.capaulfuneralhome.com.