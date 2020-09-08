Dale Lynn Richardson, 58, of Grass Lake, passed away unexpectedly in Crossville, Tenn., on Thursday, September 3, 2020, while on a golfing trip. Dale was born on February 26, 1962, to Ivan and Gyneth (Cook) Richardson in Wauseon, Ohio. He graduated from Napoleon High School in 1980, where he still holds school records in football and basketball. Dale worked for the Jackson Citizen Patriot for many years and then later worked 10 years for Dolly Madison, where he met Shawn Beaton whom he married on December 17, 1993, in Jackson, Mich. For the past 20 years, Dale worked as a sales representative at Watson Trading in Hillsdale. He loved to go gambling, golfing, and was a huge sports fanatic, especially when his grandchildren were playing. Dale will be remembered for his love of jokes, laughter, and his “Dale smirk”, most of all he loved his whole family, his loving wife, his adoring children, and his most cherished grandchildren. Dale will be missed by all of those who knew him and loved him.

Dale is survived by his wife of 26 years, Shawn; his children, Amanda Lynn (Tony) Rankin, Ashlea (Alex) Hensen, Rachel (Ryan) Job, Brenden Leis; his grandchildren whom he was papa-pants to Alyiah, Mackenzie, Addalynn, Aryn, Max, Dahlia, Dominic, Nora Lynn; his mom, Gyneth Richardson; his dad, Ivan (Pamela) Richardson; his mother-in-law, Daryl Beaton. Dale leaves behind his brothers, David (Susan) Richardson, Douglas (Sue) Richardson, Donald (Lori) Richardson; his sister-in-law, Sheri (Greg) Gosser; his aunts, uncles and many nieces, nephews and his best friend, Jay Rosynek. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his granddaughter, Maria Lynn.

Dale’s family and friends will gather on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Brooklyn (402 S. Mill St., Brooklyn, MI 49230). His service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, with his gathering to begin at 10 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Jeff Sheeks officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Due to the Governors mandates, facemasks, social distancing, and COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Funeral services entrusted to Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Please leave a message of comfort or sign Dale’s guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.