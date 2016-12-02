Thanna Jean Bowditch Oeschsle

Thanna Jean Bowditch Oechsle, age 74, of Onsted, passed from this life into the presence of her Savior Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, at her home. Thanna, mom, friend and positive influence, will be greatly missed. She was known to have a nose for bargains and always enjoyed telling of her latest deal.

She was born Sept. 15, 1942, in Ypsilanti, Mich., the daughter of B.T. and Maxine (Kime) Bowditch. The family resided in North Adams, then Somerset for years. On Dec. 23, 1961, she married Larry Lee Oechsle of Onsted. After living in Iowa for a year and a half, Larry and Thanna returned to Michigan and eventually to Onsted where she and Larry have resided for more than 50 years. She worked for Dr. Leonardo Baylon of Adrian as a bookkeeper; then as a teller at Onsted State Bank; and finally as the village clerk of Onsted, retiring in 2015. As a member of Gateway Community Church in Onsted, she served in many capacities including youth, AWANA, pianist, organist, treasurer and KYB director/worker.

Surviving are her husband, Larry; one daughter, Jody (Craig) Anderson of Eau Claire, Mich.; three sons, Jarrell (Cheryl) Oechsle of San Antonio, Texas, Joel (Anita) Oechsle of Smyrna, Tenn., and Jason (Jodi) Oechsle of Onsted; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Joan (Maynard) Schoen of Berrien Springs, Mich.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Gary Bowditch in infancy.

The celebration of Thanna’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at Gateway Community Church in Onsted with Pastor Tom McMichael officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at Gateway Community Church. Memorials may be made to Gateway Community Church Youth Camp Scholarship Fund or Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.